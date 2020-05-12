Georgetown bar owners say they should be allowed reopen at the same time as restaurants

May 22 is the date Governor Andy Beshear has set for restaurants to be able to reopen to in-person dining.

The owners of a Georgetown bar are asking the governor to allow bars to open that day as well, as long as they follow the same restrictions.

For an Irish pub, having the close the day before St. Patrick's Day was a huge financial hit.

"We were a day before St. Patrick’s Day," said Matt Nunn, co-owner of Slainte Public House "Our busiest day of the year. Macy’s and places like that talk about Black Friday. That’s like our black Friday for us. That’s a huge day for us."

The owners of Slainte Public House tell us they understood the need for bars to close, to help flatten the curve, and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, Governor Beshear has announced restaurants will be able to reopen on May 22, at one-third capacity inside, and with social distancing outside.

The Nunns say bars could follow those same restrictions and safety-wise there isn’t really a difference between having a beer and a burger, or just having a beer. They also think giving people more options could ease crowds at the places that are open.

"We actually think having more businesses open at that smaller capacity will help spread out the public," said Ashley Nunn, co-owner. "Instead of having a long line at one place, then you’ve got people you know all over town. We think it would actually help the social distancing.

Ashley Nunn told us they submitted a proposal to reopen with the governor’s website.

If bars aren’t added to that order, they’ll have to wait until July. An additional 40 days.