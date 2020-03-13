Georgetown basketball unable to defend NAIA title

With the NAIA cancelling its basketball tournament, top-ranked Georgetown College will not have an opportunity to defend its national championship.

The Tigers were preparing to be the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament next week in Kansas City, but now the players have all left campus to return to their home towns.

"The crazy thing about it is we were in here this time yesterday finishing up practice and then find out and then all of the sudden we think we're getting ready to go to Kansas City, then we're having our last team meal together last night because guys were taking off," said Georgetown head coach Chris Briggs.

"So it just happened so fast and just texting and calling and checking on them and making sure that they're okay and getting home okay, and the ones that are here are getting something to eat and are able to do something."

