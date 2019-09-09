Georgetown becomes 13th city in Kentucky to pass Fairness Ordinance

Georgetown is now the 13th city in Kentucky to pass a Fairness Ordinance. (Photo from Fairness Campaign)
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown passed a Fairness Ordinance prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations Monday night.

The Georgetown City Council passed the ordinance with a vote of 5-3.

It is the 13th city in the commonwealth to pass the ordinance, now covering about a quarter of the state's population.

Louisville and Lexington both passed Fairness Ordinances in 1999.

2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the introduction of a Statewide Fairness Law, which has only ever received two informational hearings in the Kentucky General Assembly.

 
