Georgetown business turns discriminatory letter into a positive message

In the service industry, customer complaints are just part of the job, and Owner and Brewer at My Old Kentucky Foam Darrin Burchell has had his fair share.

"Sometimes if something doesn't go exactly right, you take the feedback and you deal with it,” Burchell said. “You correct it, that's what I'm used to, and that's no big deal, that’s the way it’s played."

That's what he initially thought he received when a letter came in the mail.

"And I got through the first three paragraphs and I said, ‘this is a hate letter’,” Burchell said. “I've never gotten one of these before, what did I do wrong?"

But, he quickly realized it was about something he believes was right, flying a pride flag in the window of his business following Georgetown's passing of a Fairness Ordinance, which prevents discrimination of LGBTQ people.

My Old Kentucky Foam actually received the letter back in October, but they held onto it trying to figure out the best way to respond until Wednesday.

The business made a Facebook post with pictures of the anonymous letter and a message about their "fundamentally open environment based upon one thing and one thing only: beer."

"We're a brewery, we are about the beer,” Burchell said. “We are about serving good food, good drink to people and making them happy, no matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from, you're welcome here."

Burchell turned the anonymous letter writer's message on its head, and instead reinforced his message that everyone can feel at home while inside My Old Kentucky Foam.

Burchell said several other businesses in town who flew the pride flags received the exact same letter.