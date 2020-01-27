Georgetown church buys lunch for first responders

It's not National First Responders Day or anything like that, it's just a normal day in Georgetown.

A Georgetown church is thanking first responders in Scott County for what they do on a daily basis.

They're showing their gratitude by simply paying for a meal.

"My name is Pastor Tony, the Assistant Pastor at Trinity Assembly of God, and I'm like telling all the other guys its just a small way of saying thanks for what you guys do," Pastor Tony Browing said. "You guys continuously, we thought this was a super small practical way to just let you know you have our back we do our best to have your back... I appreciate it, it means a lot to us."

It doesn't need to be some dedicated day for Associate Pastor Browning and his fellow church members to pay for lunch.

The church just wanted to put its arms around Scott County's first responders and say 'we love you.'

"Something we've adopted in past two years is the slogan "loving Scott County," and so we just kind of put our money where our mouth is," Browning said.

Lunch on the house can be a morale booster.

"As a fireman first responder, you are not always guaranteed a meal, so you're not always guaranteed to be able to sit down and do it so anytime you do get it it's a pick me up," Scott County fire captain Eddie Waller said.

Assistant Georgetown Chief Robert Swanigan says it's always nice for first responders to know that their work is appreciated.

As for dinner, Scott County first responders are covered. Trinity Assembly of God will pick up the tab tonight from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Culver's in Georgetown.