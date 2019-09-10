Georgetown city councilman's curt comment on Dep. Morales draws attention

A Georgetown city councilman's comments on Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales during Monday night's council meeting are drawing attention.

Photo: Scott County Sheriff's Office

Councilman Marvin Thompson was heard during a break in the meeting saying, "I mean, we've already gave [Dep. Jaime Morales] a million dollars, a new home, a new car, a lot."

Thompson clarified his statement to the Herald-Leader saying he was talking about the community's support of Morales, not the city in an official capacity. He also said he should not have been discussing the matter.

"Jamie has never received one dollar from Georgetown or any other public entity," said Tom W. Miller, one of Morales' attorneys. "In fact, Georgetown refused to make any offer to settle Jamie's claim when given the opportunity to do so, forcing us to file suit."

The council meeting aired on public access television and Thompson's mic was hot.

This comes after Morales filed a lawsuit Friday against Georgetown and its police department for what he believes was improper training of a member of the department's special response team.

Deputy Morales was shot in the back while helping an investigation at a rest stop on Interstate 75 on Sept. 11, 2018. The man police were trying to take into custody was killed in the shooting.

An investigation by Kentucky State Police concluded that Morales was shot by another person in law enforcement but state investigators did not identify who pulled the trigger.

Morales claims in his lawsuit that a Georgetown police officer shot him.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified monetary reparations.

This is the statement from one of Morales' attorneys in full:

It is astonishing that a Georgetown City official is spreading lies about a deputy sheriff who went into harms way without considering his own safety to help prevent an armed and dangerous bank-robber from getting into the community. Jamie [Morales] has never received one dollar from Georgetown or any other public entity. In fact, Georgetown refused to make any offer to settle Jamie's claim when given the opportunity to do so, forcing us to file suit.

Jamie is living in a simple apartment which lacks the needed [set up] for someone in a chair. No house has been built and given to him.