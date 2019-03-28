Georgetown College players, coach react to winning NAIA championship

Georgetown College Tigers returned to the Bluegrass State with a new banner to add to its collection. The team brought home a third national championship for Georgetown College.

It's one thing to set goals and it's another to reach them.

"When we recruit them we talk about wanting to win a national championship," Coach Chris Briggs said.

"Going into Kansas City we knew it was going to be hard," Chris Coffey, a junior at Georgetown College and the tournament's most valuable player, said.

Thursday, after a big win on the road, the Tigers hit the hardwood at Georgetown College for a warm welcome.

"All the support here, all the love here, you can feel it in the air."

Returning to the Bluegrass national champions was a redeeming moment for some of the men who were freshman in 2016. That year, the Tigers made a run for the title and returned heartbroken.

"In 2016, not being able to finish and losing at the buzzer, it was a crazy experience. Now, we got the opportunity to win a national championship and we did, it's amazing. It's unreal," Coffey said.

Troy Steward, a senior from Fleming County, said, "It's a great way to end my senior year, as a champion."

This sweet victory was a long time in the making. According to Coach Briggs, much longer than four years on the team.

Briggs said, "Obviously, they've dreamed of cutting down nets since they've been little kids playing basketball."