Georgetown community to hold fundraiser for firefighter who had double lung transplant

The Georgetown community is coming together to raise money for retired Battalion Fire Chief Johnnie Jacobs.

Last year, Jacobs was forced to retire due to a lung disease caused by years of smoke and chemical inhalation while on the job. Jacobs recently underwent a double lung transplant.

"He worked here for a long, long time," said Georgetown Fire Department Capt. Cam Johnson. "Everyone here at the department is very proud of what he did for this community. I think everybody in the community of Georgetown was very happy to have him serve."

On Saturday, a fundraising festival will raise money for Jacobs and his family. The event at the Evans Orchard event barn will feature games, food trucks, a dunk tank, photo booth, live animals, and of course, fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3-12. All proceeds will benefit the Jacobs Family.

"Any firefighter and any firefighter's family, they have a lot of sacrifices," said organizer Donna Alsop. "What all they do for this community, the least somebody can do is to help them out when they need it."

Evans Orchard is located at 434 Stone Road in Georgetown. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, May 11.