Georgetown dentist seeing patients on emergency basis

Many outpatient facilities have shut down due to COVID-19, but some are opening their doors to patients who need immediate attention, and need to stay away from the hospital.

For example, if you have excruciating tooth pain that just won't go away, Dr. Robert Henderson, with Georgetown Oral & Facial Surgery, says he is here to help.

"If you're at home and experiencing a certain type of pain and thinking, ‘I may just drive up to the ER and see if they'll see me,’ we're trying to keep people away from the hospital because that's where the illness is being treated. So, we're trying to minimize their load and contamination."

The dental office is taking precautions, however, allowing only one patient in the lobby at a time. Once inside, the person is asked to put on a mask and gloves to fill out paperwork. Henderson and his staff are also gloving up, wearing N95 masks and gowns.

Routine cleanings and cosmetic work have been postponed, but Henderson says if you really need to go to the dentist, go.

"If you can't function, if you're taking your over-the-counter meds and it's just not getting it done, that is something that has to be remedied," he says.

The dental office is following up with patients through teledentistry so they won't have to come back in.

