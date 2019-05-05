Georgetown farm helps rescued and retired thoroughbreds

A horse farm in Georgetown continued the Derby celebrations on Sunday by showing off some racing legends. Old Friends Farm held its 15th Annual Homecoming.

The event has been held the day after Derby for 15 years. They have food, auctions, and of course, horses.

Old Friends houses more than 175 rescued and retired thoroughbreds, including two Kentucky Derby winners- War Emblem (2002) and Silver Charm (1997).

Michael Blowen, the founder of Old Friends says Homecoming raises thousands of dollars every year to help take care of the horses.

"Once we realized that we would be a good tourist attraction, it's been good for Georgetown, Scott County, and for us. And it's been especially good for the horses," Blowen says.

Race fans say the day after the Derby is the perfect time to come to Old Friends because the race is a reminder of all the hard work that the horses put into their careers.

"I just think it's amazing what they do for these animals after all that these animals have done and been through," says Kim Hazeltine, who is visiting from Boston.

"The Kentucky Derby is obviously a great event. It's the greatest two minutes in sports, but that's when they're three years old and it's only a couple of minutes," Blowen explains.

Blowen says these horses aren't retrained. They simply relax on the farm, which leads to healthier and longer lives.

"We have horses here that are 30 and 31 years old, so they live a lot longer and they need to be taken care of," he says.

Fans who visit the farm say the horses are living the life!

Cassey Manzo from New Jersey describes it as "a sanctuary." Her friend Christine Woods adds, "If I were a horse, I would want to retire here."

If you're interested in taking a tour of Old Friends Farm, just visit their website.

