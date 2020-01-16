Georgetown financial report: One of Kentucky's fastest-growing cities is falling behind in public safety

One of Kentucky's fastest-growing cities may be hitting a roadblock.

The study looked into several aspects of the public safety budget, including comparing salaries of Georgetown officers and firefighters to other cities.

"This is the time for Georgetown to make some decisions," Mayor Tom Prather said.

For the past year, Georgetown city officials have been examining the city's finances through a study that compares its revenue, spending, growth, and other aspects to 18 other Kentucky cities over the last two decades.

One of the biggest warning signs they found was the gap in public safety.

"They're feeling the strain first,” Prather said. “They're on the frontlines, and their ability to do their jobs is being severely impacted."

While the population is booming, the budget for police and fire departments isn't keeping up. And, the ratio between officers and firefighters to citizens is only getting wider.

"The most basic promise that we make our citizens is about public safety, that they can work, live, play, and worship and be safe,” Prather said. “We're at the point of not being able to meet that promise, and that worries me."

Mayor Prather said this year's budget didn't add any new city employees or allow funds for new capital improvement projects, so as these discussions get started, there's no set timeline, but they are keeping the deadline for next year's budget in mind as they make the next steps.

"We'll talk about the consequences if we don't take action, of what will that cost us as a city if we take no action,” Prather said. “And, then I'm sure the council will begin to review various options that they might have to meet their revenue needs."

The purpose of Thursday night’s special council meeting was to present the data to council members and the public. No solutions were mentioned at the meeting, but Prather said this will start the discussions that will hopefully lead to an option that keeps one of the state's fastest-growing cities moving forward.