Georgetown firefighter dies one year after double lung transplant

Johnnie Jacobs, a retired Georgetown firefighter, has died more than one year after undergoing a double lung transplant.

A post shared in the #TeamJacobs Facebook page from Jacobs' wife shared the news the longtime firefighter had died.

The post said, "He fought so hard every day for his family".

Jacobs had gained community support after being forced to retire due to lung disease. The disease was caused by smoke and chemical inhalation. Jacobs underwent a double lung transplant in November 2018.

Jacobs served as a firefighter for more than 20 years. Following the surgery, the community rallied behind Jacobs' family to hold fundraisers to help pay for medical bills.