Georgetown girl honors mowing accident victim

A brave young girl from Georgetown ran a special race for a special reason today.

Katie Eddington ran the Nashville 5K in honor of Jacob Combs, a 15-year-old from Tennessee who died in a lawn mower accident last year.

Eddington was seriously injured in a mowing accident in her own yard. For the past six years, she has inspired others with her story and has taken her talents to the track.

Eddington and her mother, Samantha ran the 3.1 miles together. When they finished, they met Combs' mother at the finish line for an emotional reunion. Eddington was anxious and excited for this moment when WKYT caught up with her before the race.

"It'll be all emotional and then she'll cry and then I'll cry and the family will cry, so really emotional," she said.

She did get teary as she sprinted to the finish with her mom closely behind, capturing the special moment.

Combs' flag was provided by Flags 4 Fallen, a non-profit running group that honors victims of tragedy.

Eddington carried the organization's 391st flag across the finish line.

She says personal record times do not matter to her. Eddington and her mother are just honored to recognize Combs in such a special way.

"It would help inspire other people because I'm running it basically for him so I wanted to do it because it sounded like a good thing to do," Eddington said.

She has run more than 20 races in her lifetime, and plans to keep competing for a cause.