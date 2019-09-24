Georgetown girl injured in mower accident running for boy who died

A 10-year-old girl from Georgetown is taking her talents on the track to Nashville this weekend. Katie Eddington will be running a 5K, holding an American flag the entire 3.1 miles.

It's in honor of a 15-year-old boy, Jacob Combs, who was killed in a mowing accident. Katie was seriously injured in a lawnmower accident in 2013, that eventually resulted in the loss of her leg.

This weekend, she'll run her 25th race with more than a number pinned to her shirt.

"We sent that flag down to her with a banner she's going to wear on her back with a couple decals," said Richard Clark, a founding member of Flags 4 Fallen, a non-profit running group that carries American flags to honor victims of tragedy. The group have one rule: get the flag across the line.

That's where Katie will meet Combs' mother, who lost her son to a mowing accident last year.

"I'll hand the flag off to the family because it'll be really emotional, and then I'Il cry and she'll cry," Katie said.

Katie's mom, Samantha says she was hit with how big of an impact this race would have.

"I asked her if she was interested in doing that," Samantha said.

But Katie had no doubts.

"It did make me pretty sad at first, but then I was like, I'm doing it for a good cause," Katie said.

