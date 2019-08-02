Georgetown man accused of punching Trump protestor in Cincinnati

A Kentucky man was arrested in Cincinnati during President Donald Trump's campaign rally Thursday night.

Anti-Trump protestors were rallying outside U.S. Bank Arena. Video from WXIX shows a man getting out of a pickup and punching a protestor.

Dallas Frazier, 29, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was led away in handcuffs. Frazier was charged with assault.

"Victim stated suspect exited a vehicle, stated 'You want some' then struck the victim multiple times in the face causing visible injuries and breaking victim's glasses," according to Frazier's criminal complaint.

Frazier was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and was held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

