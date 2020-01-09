Georgetown man on trial for assault outside Cincinnati Trump rally

A Georgetown man is on trial in Cincinnati after being charged for punching a man outside President Trump's rally in the city last year.

Dallas Frazier

Dallas Frazier, 30, of Georgetown, Ky., is charged with one misdemeanor count of assault.

Anti-Trump protestors were rallying outside U.S. Bank Arena in August of 2019. Video from FOX19 shows a man getting out of a pickup and punching a protestor.

Cincinnati police said video captured Frazier getting out of the passenger’s seat of a red pickup truck and punching Mike Alter, 61, multiple times in the 200 block of Broadway Street outside U.S. Bank Arena (now called Heritage Bank Center) before the rally began back on Aug. 1.

Alter told FOX19 Frazier punched him six times in the face

Alter, and Frazier could both testify Thursday.