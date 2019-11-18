Georgetown mayor and council dismissed from Morales' lawsuit

Georgetown's mayor and council members are no longer named in Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales' lawsuit.

The Georgetown News-Graphic reports a judge ruled in favor of the city's motion to dismiss Mayor Tom Prather and individual council members from the lawsuit.

Morales is suing for what he believes was improper training of a member of the department's special response team.

Deputy Morales was shot in the back while helping an investigation at a rest stop on Interstate 75. The man police were trying to take into custody was killed in the shooting. An investigation by Kentucky State Police concluded that Morales was shot by another person in law enforcement, but state investigators did not identify who pulled the trigger.

The lawsuit filed by Morales, however, states that the gunshot that wounded him was fired by Officer Joseph Enricco, who allegedly had only completed basic response team training one month prior to the incident.

The News-Graphic reports Georgetown, its police department, and Lt. James Wagoner will remain as defendants in the suit.