Inspired by daughter, Georgetown mother running Boston Marathon to help others receive prosthetic limbs

Thousands will take to the streets Monday for the Boston Marathon, a grueling 26.1-mile race that tests a runner's endurance and strength.

Among those taking part will be a Georgetown mother inspired by her own daughter's will to run. It is a new chapter in a story WKYT has been covering for the last four years -- one of overcoming a tragic accident that has led to healing and now giving back.

A path made for running can be quiet, and then sometimes you hear the giggle of a little girl. Samantha Eddington's push to get back to running was spurred on by her daughter Katie.

"I just remember thinking I can't wait for one day when you can come and run with me and so when the prospect of that was taken away it was pretty devastating," Samantha Eddington said.

Running together may have been out of reach for a short time, but if this mom ever needs any motivation, she doesn't have to look far. Her strength comes in the form of this spunky 10-year-old that flies by on a prosthetic limb like its always been there.

"When she started running again and she started challenging me that was part of the marathon part is that when she found out I had been asked I was thinking about turning it down, she said if I would run Boston she would train for a 10K," Eddington said.

Monday, Eddington is stepping out of her comfort zone and running the Boston Marathon.

"Running a marathon wasn't really on my bucket list," Eddington said.

But she is doing so for the charity team 50 Legs, an organization near and dear to her family's heart.

We first met Katie Eddington in 2015 when she was just six. Her story actually started when she was four and involved in a lawnmower accident, resulting in her leg being badly damaged. After numerous surgeries, she asked her family to have her leg amputated. As hard as that was, the result has been a faster, stronger and more determined young lady. She has run 18 of her own 5K races.

Nonprofit 50 Legs was instrumental in helping her with her prosthetic limbs and running blades, and the organization helped with the cost that can sometimes be out of reach for some families.

"I just know where that money is going to go. I'll never know exactly who it's going to, but I just imagine making someone else feel the way it made me feel seeing her be able to run," said Eddington.

Samantha Eddington has no idea how she will do in the biggest race she has tackled thus far, but somehow winning isn't about crossing that finish line. It's about knowing who will be waiting there for her.

"Every time I think that we have reached the climax of her story, something else unfolds and I'm just glad to be a small part of this chapter until she does something else," Eddington said.

To be a charity runner Eddington didn't have to qualify for the Boston Marathon but instead raise a minimum of $8,000. Samantha has raised more than $10,000 to date. As for Katie, she is keeping up her end of the bargain and will run her first 10K in June.

Click here to donate to the campaign.