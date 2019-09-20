Georgetown native dealing with Imelda's heavy rains

A Kentucky native living in Houston says the flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda in southeast Texas is like nothing she's ever seen before.

While Imelda weakens, it leaves a trail of destruction and flooding. Camila Bernal reports from Highlands, TX. (CNN Newsource)

Danielle Harris is from Georgetown, Ky. but has lived in Houston for the last year. She said for most people in Texas flooding is normal, but being from Kentucky puts her at a disadvantage.

"It flooded within a matter of 20-25 minutes. It was crazy," said Harris.

Harris said this is the third and worst flood she has seen since living in Texas. She said she learned her lesson during the first flood.

"It was a few months ago and I actually lost my car in it. Like I was driving, all of a sudden it was fine. Then the next thing I know there was flooding inside my car and it was completely underwater," said Harris.

In addition to road traffic being affected by the flood, more than 900 flights were canceled on Thursday.

"No flight could have made it in past noon yesterday," said Harrison. "So if there wasn't a plane there already, there was no way that you could get out. There weren't any planes available because nobody could fly in."

Harris says she is hoping Houston doesn't get more rain, but if so she is prepared.

Houston officials say they are working to get the airport back on track.