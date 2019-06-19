Georgetown officer returns to Kentucky following serious crash

Georgetown police say one of its officers is back in Kentucky after being seriously injured in a Wisconsin crash.

Photo: Georgetown Police Department

Officer Cole Centner was hurt in an off-duty crash while in Wisconsin with his wife for their baby shower. The two are expecting to have their first child in July.

Centner suffered multiple leg breaks, broken ribs, a concussion and a collapsed lung.

Police say two of the department's sergeants made the 16-hour trip to bring Centner and his wife back home. Centner is at a rehabilitation center, and he will have to undergo additional surgeries.

An online fundraiser for Centner has raised more than $12,000.