Georgetown police arrest Frankfort duo accused of breaking into vehicles

Georgetown police have announced the arrests of two people accused of stealing items from vehicles.

Officers increased patrols in the Rocky Creek neighborhood early Tuesday morning after receiving reports of thefts from vehicles in the area. Police noticed two vehicles that appeared to have been broken into, and more officers responded to search the area.

One officer spotted two people who appeared to be hiding from him inside vehicles on Brookford Way. Police found out the two had multiple stolen firearms, purses, wallets and other items of value from vehicles and homes in three Georgetown neighborhoods. Those neighborhoods are Rocky Creek Reserve, Rocky Creek Farm and Elkhorn Green.

Police identified the suspects as Shawn Lewis, 29, and Sabian Moxley, 21. Both are from Frankfort. They are charged with felony theft of an automobile, multiple counts of theft of contents from a motor vehicle and three counts of theft of a firearm.

Officers urge the public to not leave valuables inside your vehicles and to lock your vehicles.