Georgetown police arrest man, recover nearly $25K in stolen property

Georgetown police say a stolen property investigation resulted in a man's arrest and $25,000 in recovered merchandise.

Police say officers worked with Cynthiana police using a mutual agreement to conduct a search warrant at the home of Steven Price. This comes after police had already recovered $4,630 in stolen property and five grams of methamphetamine.

Officers say they found an additional $20,000 in stolen property and six additional grams of methamphetamine following a search of the Cynthiana home.

Price was charged with theft, criminal mischief, possession of cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine.

The police department said the assistance of the Cynthiana Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office helped officers in the investigation.