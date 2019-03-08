Georgetown police ask public to be on the lookout for missing woman

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Scott County woman.

Deidre Vance was last seen March 6 in Lexington.

Vance's son, Chris Vance, told WKYT she was staying at her boyfriend's home. Her boyfriend went to work and when he returned, she was no longer there. We are told she left without her purse or cell phone.

Family members suspect she could be in a silver 2002 Toyota Avalon with a 942-HFC tag.

Lexington and Georgetown police are investigating.

If you have any information, contact Georgetown Police at (502) 863-7820.