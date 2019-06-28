Georgetown police capture suspected 'Amazon Package Snatcher'

The Georgetown Police Department announced it has apprehended the man accused of taking a package from the front porch of a home.

Officers say Kyle Robinson, 21, was arrested Thursday after video surveillance showed him taking a package from a home on Waterside Drive.

Police say Robinson was also caught with 13 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

This is Robinson's second arrest in less than a month. Scott County deputies arrested him June 30 and charged him with first-degree robbery in a case where the victim was held at gunpoint.

Court records show Robinson was released from jail on a $10,000 unsecured bond stemming from the robbery arrest.