Georgetown police recover $17K worth of stolen property belonging to New Mexico doughnut shop

Georgetown Police
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:45 AM, Apr 03, 2019

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police say they have recovered $17,000 worth of stolen property from a storage facility.

Officers responded to Storage Sense Tuesday after the company reported suspicious activity from one of the renters. Police got a search warrant and entered one of the units.

Detectives found the stolen property inside, which belonged to a Tucumcari, New Mexico doughnut shop.

The police department is working with the theft victim to make sure the property returns to its rightful owner 1,200 miles away.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Chhaya Yun of Tucumcari, New Mexico and charged him with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more). He is also a fugitive from another state.

Georgetown Police
 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus