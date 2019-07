Police in Georgetown are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who they say failed to comply with sex offender registration.

Officers say 30-year-old Andrew Allen Lay has a history of being armed and fleeing police.

He is described as standing 5’9” tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lay is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at (502) 863-7820.