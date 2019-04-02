'Georgetown sees these issues': GPD advocates for survivors of sexual assault

They want to get rid of the stigma and shame. Georgetown Police Department is advocating for survivors of sexual assault.

"Georgetown sees these issues," Becky Rhodes, a victims advocate for the Georgetown Police Department, said. "We do have sexual assaults here."

It's nothing new. According to RAINN, Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, every 92 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, every nine minutes the victim is a child and only five of 1,000 perpetrators goes to prison.

"One in three women in the United States and one in six men in the United States will suffer some kind of sexual abuse in their lifetime," Rhodes said.

The #MeToo movement brought it to light. Now, during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the 'I Ask' campaign wants people to talk consent.

"That you gain consent and you ask permission and you have an open dialogue - those are skills we can teach our youth at an early age."

Where shame and stigma exist, Rhodes wants empowerment. She wants the issue in the light and she wants to see open conversations.

"Then, hopefully, we would have far fewer people say 'me too,'" she said.

The Georgetown Police Department is hosting a survivors reception at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18.