Georgetown teacher honored with parade after finishing chemotherapy

Loved ones gathered Friday night in Georgetown, to honor the milestone of a teacher fighting cancer.

Friends and family decided to surprise Meagan with a parade since they could not be in close contact.

Meagan Willhite is a teacher at Lemons Mill Elementary. Her husband, Jeff Willhite, says Meagan was diagnosed with cancer back in November 2019.

Friday, Meagan had her last chemotherapy treatment. Friends and family decided to surprise her with a parade since they could not be in close contact.

Jeff was overwhelmed for the turnout of those wanting to make Meagan's surprise celebration special.

"This is awesome, ya know. These are family and friends. They've been behind us the whole way, and I'm emotional...cause it means a lot." said Jeff.

"We're here to celebrate today."