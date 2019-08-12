Georgetown woman accused of keeping filthy children in cockroach-infested home

A Georgetown woman is accused of endangering three children after officers say they found deplorable living conditions for them in a home.

Sarah Herald is accused of providing deplorable living conditions for three children (Scott County Detention Center)

An arrest report states Georgetown police were called to a home on Military Street after someone reported that three children, ages 5, 4 and 2, were left outside for an extended period of time unsupervised.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three discarded mattresses with dirty stains, cockroaches and bedbugs. There were also dead bugs and fecal matter on the mattresses. One officer said the foul smell coming from the home was detectable from the front yard.

The witness stated the three children were called inside the home before the officer arrived on the scene.

Police knocked on the door to the home and asked to talk to the children's mother, 27-year-old Sarah Herald. An officer stated the three children were in the living room "rolling around in copious amounts of trash, discarded food, and crawling cockroaches."

Police also say there was cat feces on the floor, and the three children were "extremely dirty." Their clothes were dirty, they were barefoot, and all three had dirty nails.

An officer walked through the home and found large numbers of cockroaches, dead insects and insect feces. There were also large numbers of dead cockroaches inside the refrigerator. The mother claimed she tried to spray for bugs, but it didn't work. She also claimed to spray for bugs in the refrigerator.

Police also say the mother admitted to feeding the children Pop-Tarts for meals because the other food wasn't safe to consume.

Child protective services responded to the home and placed the children with other family members.

Herald was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree criminal abuse. She was placed in the Scott County Detention Center.