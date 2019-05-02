Georgetown woman grows a hobby into a beautiful Derby tradition

The Kentucky Derby is known for its fast horses along with elegant and fancy hats, the two go hand in hand.

Those beautiful and colorful creations have been a staple for 145 years and here in central Kentucky one milliner has been busy this Derby season creating those one of kind pieces of art for your head.

You may think the horses are the main attraction at Churchill Downs for Oaks and Derby, but let’s be honest it’s another beautiful tradition that really steals the show.

The hats of all shapes, sizes and colors are the real winners at the track each year.

Central Kentucky milliner, Polly Singer has been creating her own show stopping hats for more than a decade now.

"I think folks love a good hat because it’s very southern, it's very ladylike," said Polly Singer.

Singer wears a number of hats herself.

She is a Georgetown city council member, but also a small business owner with Polly Singer Couture Hats and Veils.

"The cool thing I love about making hats and still do is that you see the results immediately, you know it’s a lot of instant gratification in a way and then kind of become wearable sculpture," said Singer.

Singer wasn't always an artist of flowers, feathers and hat forms.

Her career for many years was in the music industry, but someone convinced her in 1993 she should attend the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Upon completing the program, she sold her first children's hat and never looked back.

"As time went by the hats got bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger," said Singer.

She works out of her home, but by appointment only meets with clients in the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce.

Every hat with its own personality is created by hand and is unique to the client who will wear it.

"I don't set out with a plan, I just kind of am doing the design, doing the hat and it just goes from there, so it’s kind of an organic process and a lot of times I don't even know where it’s going to end up," said Singer.

Since starting her business the number of fanciful creations made by her hands is remarkable.

"I would say maybe 3,000 to 4,000," said Singer.

Her award winning hats are a style mix of bluegrass tradition and New York elegance and Singer says the end result of what she makes is only complete when the hat is finally worn.

"When I see it come together with the outfit it’s just fabulous," said Singer.

Polly Singer says for others like her thinking of starting a business, she says don't be afraid to take that leap.

She says use it as a hobby first and let it grow from there to see how it works out.

Singer is hosting a Derby Party Saturday, May 4 at Slainte Public House in Georgetown from 2 to 7pm.

The person wearing the best Derby hat will win $200.

