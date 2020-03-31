Georgetown woman with COVID-19 shares struggles of getting tested

People say it's still a difficult process to get tested for the coronavirus.

A Georgetown woman was diagnosed with the virus, but says it took a while before getting a positive test result.

Heather Buranasiri says she struggled for weeks to find out whether or not she had coronavirus.

She says she started feeling ill at the beginning of the month.

“Started with just a little cough in the throat, a little tightness in the chest,” said Buranasiri.

Buranasiri says she self-isolated and noticed her symptoms were worsening and spreading to other members of her family.

“My 10-year-old starting coming to me and telling me she was having a sore throat and her body hurt,” said Buranasiri.

Buranasiri decided to call the states COVID-19 hotline.

“It was just all automation. I couldn’t get a hold of a single person to find out anything I needed to watch with her,” said Buranasiri.

She then called the Georgetown Community Hospital's emergency room unit and says she was directed to the nurses' station.

She says they told her they wouldn't be able to test or treat her for coronavirus symptoms.

The 36-year-old mother says she went to the emergency room a few days later.

“I explained the same thing, I can’t breathe, I haven’t run a fever this entire time I've been sick,” said Buranasiri.

Buranasiri says she was given a flu test and the results came back negative. She says she went home feeling defeated. Then her friend found a facility online, Bluegrass Family and Extended Care, that offered to drive through testing.

“They kept everybody in their cars up until the point that they’re like we’re going to take you in to be tested. But they had paperwork everybody was geared up,” said Buranasiri.

Buranasiri's test came back positive.

She says her daughter feels better and is not showing symptoms anymore.

Buranasiri says she doesn't want other parents to be as worried as she was.

Buranasiri's husband was tested for COVID-19 at the same location Tuesday morning. She says he was showing similar symptoms.