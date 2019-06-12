Georgetown-Scott County EMS proposes program to battle high employee turnover

First responders in Scott County say there aren't enough EMTs staying in the area for work, but some are offering a proposal to try and fix the problem.

Olivia Russell/WKYT

"Last year we had a 25 percent turnover rate," Scott County EMS Director Brandon Remley said.

Remley is trying to bring in more paramedics and keep them in Scott County. He says one of the reasons why EMTs aren't going through the training is the $6,000 price tag.

"It's been a big challenge for our EMTs with their salaries to be able to go back to school to obtain that paramedic certification," Remley said.

His proposal calls for the county to pay $3,000 for EMTs to train as paramedics. Then, the paramedics will earn an additional $1,000 each year for the next three years if they stay in Scott County.

Remley also says a reason for the staffing shortfall is because EMTs are taking other jobs in hospitals. This makes it harder for government agencies to compete. Remley said the funding is there for the training, so he just needs the court to utilize the funds.

The Scott County Fiscal Court will vote on the proposal Friday.