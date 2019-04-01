Georgia boy, 6, dies of heart attack during baseball team pictures

A Georgia community is grieving the loss of a 6-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect, who collapsed while taking pictures with his baseball team, WTVC reports.

Brantley Chandler, 6, was laid to rest Sunday. His obituary describes him as an “outgoing little boy,” who loved baseball, hunting and fishing.

His mother, Megan Bryson, says Brantley was getting ready to take a picture Thursday night with his Rock Springs Mustangs teammates when he suddenly collapsed. He died of a heart attack, according to WTVC.

Brantley was born with a rare heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, his mother says. It affected the blood flow through the boy’s heart.

Bryson told WTVC there was no way she or any mother could’ve prepared for their son’s death.

Brantley’s baseball coaches and the Rock Spring Athletic Association expressed grief through Facebook posts.

The CDC reports fewer than 1,000 babies are born each year with the same syndrome as Brantley. They typically require surgery and may face lifelong complications.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.