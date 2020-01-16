Georgia election server showed signs of tampering: Expert

A computer security expert says an election server central to a bitter legal battle over the security of Georgia’s election administration showed signs of tampering.

The server was left exposed to the open internet for at least six months, a problem discovered in August 2016.

It was wiped clean in mid-2017, just days after election integrity activists filed a lawsuit seeking an overhaul of what they called an unreliable and negligently run state election system.

The expert’s findings are based on an FBI copy of the server’s contents made before it was erased.

State officials have said they’ve seen no evidence that any election-related data was compromised.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.