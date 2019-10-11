Georgia men arrested in scam targeting Lexington homeless

Three men are facing charges after Lexington police say they were involved in a scam that targeted members of the homeless community.

29-year-old Kendrick Edwards, 23-year-old Raphael Mathis, and 31-year-old Dontavis Sellars are all charged with various counts of forgery.

Police say the three were arrested at two gas stations off Winchester Road, near the interstate.

According to officers, the three men, all of whom are from Georgia, were paying homeless people to cash forged checks for them.

This isn’t the first time this scam has happened in Lexington.

Officers say they’re educating the city’s homeless population about the risks.

