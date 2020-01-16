Georgia parole board spares life of condemned man

Georgia’s parole board has spared the life of man hours ahead of his scheduled execution, commuting his sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

Jimmy Fletcher Meders, 58, had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 7 p.m. Thursday at the state prison in Jackson.

But the State Board of Pardons and Paroles released its decision granting him clemency around 1 p.m.

The board held a closed-door clemency hearing for Meders Wednesday.

He had been sentenced to die for the 1989 killing of Don Anderson.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.