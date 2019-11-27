Georgia woman arrested, accused in Oct. shooting through KY KFC drive-thru

A bystander told police that Jonelle Dare got into an argument with restaurant staff when she didn't receive utensils and napkins with her order. (Photo: WAVE)
MARIETTA, Ga. (WKYT/WAVE) – The woman accused of shooting through a KFC drive-thru window in Shelbyville last October has been arrested in Georgia.

Back on Oct. 28, WAVE3 News reported that a woman driving a Mercedes got into an argument with staff.  After she received her order, the woman reportedly pulled her vehicle forward, got out a gun, and fired it toward the drive-thru, shattering the window.

A bystander told police the woman was angry she didn’t receive a napkin or utensils with her order.

No one was injured in the shooting, but employees and customers were in the restaurant at the time.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Jonelle Dare, of Marietta, Georgia was taken into custody by Sandy Springs, Georgia police officers. Investigators say a gun matching the description of the gun used at the restaurant was found while Dare was being arrested.

She is now being held in the Fulton County, Georgia jail.

 
