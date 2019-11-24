Georgia woman charged with DUI after Laurel Co. crash

A woman faces a DUI charge after deputies say she crashed her vehicle off of Laurel Lake Road on Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say prior to being called to the crash site, deputies and London city police had received multiple reports of a reckless driver along southbound Interstate 75 in a silver Nissan.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the crash, they found that same silver Nissan.

Deputies say when they interviewed the driver, identified as 33-year-old Jessica Melancon, of McDonough, Georgia, they determined she was under the influence.

In the car, investigators found several empty alcohol containers, and say Melancon admitted to having used heroin three hours earlier. They also found capped and uncapped hypodermic needles in her possession.

Melancon was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of open alcoholic beverages in a vehicle.

She was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

