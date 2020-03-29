Getting outdoors feels good, helps immune system

Sunny, comfortable days like today make it easy to get outdoors. Not only does it feel good, it is also good for you.

"One of the most important things we can do when we are socially isolated, which is very not human behavior, is to get outside, enjoy the weather, the fact that things are flowering that spring is coming up," Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the weather can definitely make is feel better, and getting out in it can help us boost our immune systems.

"The consideration of the immune system, it doesn't work in isolation. It very much is impacted by things around it including our diet, fitness, nutrition, and our mental health. Mental health is important because when we are under stress, a lot of pressure, that releases a lot of stress hormones," Dr. Stanton said. "Stress hormones can be very damaging and difficult on the body, not only medical conditions such as heart related risk, blood pressure, diabetes, stuff like that, it also impacts the immune system."

Good ways to destress are as simple as taking a walk, enjoying some fresh air, going for a bike ride, or anything else to get the body moving. These activities could be the bright side of a tough situation.

"As much as this is an inconvenience right now, I think this is also a lot of what many of us needed, which is just something that made some of us take a break and slow down a little bit," Dr. Stanton said. "So appreciate this right now because the back end of 2020 is going to be very hectic, very busy as things start to get back to a little bit normal pace."

And when they do, take those tips on how to destress with you.

