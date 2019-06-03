Giant new toilet paper rolls with millennials in mind

The folks at Charmin have rolled out toilet paper targeting millennials.

It’s hard to say if anyone is flush with excitement over this development, but the rolls are massive – 12 inches in diameter for multi-user households and 8.7 inches for the single-user size.

They’re called Forever rolls.

Because more Americans, particularly millennials, are living alone, Procter & Gamble developed the giant rolls for people who may have limited storage space. A bunch of little rolls take up more room than one big one.

A P&G executive told The Wall Street Journal that one Forever roll can last up to three months in a single-person household and requires half as much storage space as a conventional roll.

If you’d like to give this type of toilet paper innovation a “swirl,” Charmin has a $30 Forever Roll “starter kit” on its website.

It comes with a brushed-stainless-steel roll holder, either free-standing or wall-mounted and three mega rolls of TP.

