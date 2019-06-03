Giant new toilet paper rolls with millennials in mind

Because more Americans, particularly millennials, are living alone, Procter & Gamble developed the giant rolls for people who may have limited storage space.
Updated: Mon 6:03 PM, Jun 03, 2019

(Gray News) – The folks at Charmin have rolled out toilet paper targeting millennials.

It’s hard to say if anyone is flush with excitement over this development, but the rolls are massive – 12 inches in diameter for multi-user households and 8.7 inches for the single-user size.

They’re called Forever rolls.

Because more Americans, particularly millennials, are living alone, Procter & Gamble developed the giant rolls for people who may have limited storage space. A bunch of little rolls take up more room than one big one.

A P&G executive told The Wall Street Journal that one Forever roll can last up to three months in a single-person household and requires half as much storage space as a conventional roll.

If you’d like to give this type of toilet paper innovation a “swirl,” Charmin has a $30 Forever Roll “starter kit” on its website.

It comes with a brushed-stainless-steel roll holder, either free-standing or wall-mounted and three mega rolls of TP.

