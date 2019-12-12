Gift drive brings cheer to Lexington seniors

Many people will be spending their holidays gathering with loved ones and exchanging gifts, but one Lexington group is coming together to make sure seniors in the community don’t feel left out.

Volunteers donated enough gifts to help provide a Christmas for almost 400 seniors in the city. (Photo: WKYT/Kristen Kennedy)

Families shopped for presents and lovingly wrapped them to give to elderly men and women who might otherwise spend the holiday alone.

Present include basic items like toiletries, necessities, blankets, toothbrushes. Other volunteers, like former and current councilmembers and police officers, delivered the presents Thursday to seniors across Lexington.

“We have to provide that cheer for these seniors. You know, the children are taken care of, most of them, and the seniors are forgotten, and this population just needs to feel loved, and needs to know that we love them.”

Home Instead Senior Care organizes the gift drive.

