Girl, 10, identified in deadly Powell County crash

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the girl killed in a two-vehicle crash in Powell County.

Crews are at the scene of a deadly crash in Powell County (Photo: WKYT)

The crash happened north of downtown Stanton on Ky. 213 at the Boone Creek Road intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The coroner says 10-year-old McKayla Lynn Wachter of Mason County died after being transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in Mount Sterling. Troopers say Wachter was killed after the person driving her and a 6-year-old girl was unable to stop at an intersection and drove into the path of a tractor-trailer.

The 6-year-old girl was transported to UK Hospital in Lexington where she is expected to survive her injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.