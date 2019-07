A 12-year-old girl has died following an ATV crash in Wolfe County.

The coroner says Macie Jean Morris died Friday on Straight Creek Road.

Funeral arrangements for Morris are being handled by Porter & Son Funeral Directors.

The Wolfe County Board of Education said Morris was, "an outstanding student and teammate who touched the lives of so many students and staff in our school district."

The district is making grief counselors available.

