Girl bitten by copperhead snake at Indiana state park

A 7-year-old girl was bitten by a copperhead snake Saturday night at Brown County State Park in Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the girl was playing with other children at a campsite where she was likely bitten. The girl's father checked the area and saw a snake after the girl complained of two puncture wounds.

The girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. She'll make a full recovery.

While rare, there have been other copperhead bites in the park and they have had the same factors in common, according to the Indiana DNR. They have occurred after dark and the person involved was not using a flashlight in a poorly lit area.