Girls' basketball team expected to head home after W.Va. bus crash

A West Virginia girls' high school basketball team is expected to return home a day after its charter bus rolled over.

Berkeley County School officials say in a statement 14 people taken to hospitals Saturday night were medically cleared. The bus carrying the Martinsburg High team was leaving the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley when the accident occurred along an Interstate 64 entrance ramp.

Gov. Jim Justice and his staff provided lodging for the players and their families. Justice also is the girls' coach at Greenbrier East High School, which defeated Martinsburg in the tournament earlier Saturday.

The statement says the team planned to head back to Martinsburg on Sunday.

Police haven't released a cause of the accident.

