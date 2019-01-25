Glasgow woman charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty

The Glasgow Police Department says that a woman has been charged after dozens of animals were found dead at a location in Cave City.

Police say they were called to Goodnight Terrance Road and found 28 dead chickens, and a dead cat. Along with that, investigators say there were 19 chickens, 11 cats, and 11 dogs that appeared to be neglected and malnourished.

29-year-old Heather Gillock was arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center. She faces 70 charges of animal cruelty.

