'Go go go, get to the back!' says 911 caller during Tennessee mall shooting

Sevierville officials released some of the many 911 calls made from Tanger Outlet Center Tuesday as the short-lived active shooter situation unfolded in the parking lot.

Some employees did not know what was happening as they huddled in the backs of their stores with shoppers for safety.

One caller can be heard frantically saying "Go go go! Get to the back!" as she tries to explain to a 911 dispatcher.

"At the time I didn't know what was going on. I just knew it was a dangerous situation handled by the police," said one shopper.

Sevierville police said they believe their quick arrival on scene caused the shooter to end his rampage. The suspect could have stopped "because he heard the sirens or heard us approaching," Bob Stahlke of Sevierville Police said.