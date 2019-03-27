'Go underground with me:' Barr invites Ocasio-Cortez to tour coal mine

Republican Rep. Andy Barr is inviting a rising star in the Democratic party to "go underground" with him in a Kentucky coal mine.

The congressman from Kentucky extended the invite to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a House Financial Services Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The invitation followed a passionate response from Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, who was defending her proposed Green New Deal from Wisconsin Republican Rep. Sean Duffy.

The Green New Deal is a bold plan to tackle climate change by moving away from coal and toward renewable energy. The resolution ended up failing in the Senate on Tuesday.

Before the Senate's vote, Rep. Duffy said the Green New Deal would favor the elite while driving up housing costs and hurt the poor.

"So I think it's rich that we talk about how we care about the poor, but all the while we'll sign onto bills that dramatically increase the cost of a family to get into a home," Duffy stated.

Ocasio-Cortez took issue with Duffy's categorization of the Green New Deal as elitist.

"You want to tell people that their concern and their desire for clean air and clean water is elitist?," Ocasio-Cortez responded. "Tell that to the kids in the South Bronx which are suffering from the highest rates of childhood asthma in the country. Tell that to the families in Flint whose kids; their blood is ascending in lead levels. Their brains are damaged for the rest of their lives. Call them elitist."

Barr then extended his invitation to Ocasio-Cortez. Barr said he wanted the Democrat from New York to hear Kentucky coal miners explain what the Green New Deal would mean for their families.

"I want to invite the gentlelady to come to Eastern Kentucky, my home area, where thousands of coal miners no longer have paychecks," Barr said. "I invite her to go underground with me to meet the men and women who do heroic work to power the American economy."

Ocasio-Cortez accepted Barr's invitation and said she would be happy to come to Kentucky. She also said she wants to see pensions for coal miners fully funded.