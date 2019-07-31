'God please don't take me now': McCreary County deputy remembers night he was shot

A McCreary County deputy is looking back on the night he confronted the man accused of shooting him.

McCreary County Deputy Tyler Watkins continues his recovery after being shot in the line of duty July 16. (Photo: WKYT)

On July 16, Kentucky State Police said McCreary County Deputy Tyler Watkins was shot twice by Mark Dungan after Deputy Watkins showed up at Dungan's home to do a welfare check.

Watkins said he went to work every day thinking something like this could happen, and he faced that reality on that night. He remembers telling Dungan to get out of a car several times before there was gunfire. Constable Cody Stevens ran to his side, and prosecutors say Stevens' actions saved his life.

He remembers being loaded onto a helicopter and praying several times that he would survive.

“I remember looking up at the ceiling of the helicopter and praying, 'God please don’t take me now. Let me live a little longer,'” Watkins said.

Watkins says the support he has received has been outstanding and overwhelming. He received a card from Sen. Rand Paul, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized him on the Senate floor.

His recovery will last another two to three months, but Watkins believes he will be able to return to work.