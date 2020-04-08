God’s Pantry Food Bank, Community Action Council distributing food

By 3 p.m., a line of cars had formed out to the street from the parking lot of CSL Plasma on Oxford Circle.

Participants receive boxes of food containing five to seven days' worth of food. (Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)

Inside the filled vehicles were people coming in for appointments to pick up food distributed by God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Community Action Council.

The food distribution gives many of the participants the option of getting groceries without having to go inside a store or get out of their car – and that keeps people safe.

Workers at the event hand out boxes of food carrying five to seven days worth of food for families – anything from canned veggies to cereal for the kids.

God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Community Action Council say they’ve done food distributions like this before, but there’s something they want the public to know before pulling up: those wanting to receive a box will need to call ahead.

Organizers say setting up an appointment helps them make sure they have enough food, and helps the process of distribution for everyone.

To learn more, or to request an appointment, they’re asking members of the public to call (859) 259-2308.

